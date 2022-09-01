Marjorie Elaine Munsey

June 29, 1941 — May 14, 2022

After a long battle with cancer, Marjorie Munsey left this earthly life on May 14, 2022, in the arms of her daughters.

She now soars with the angels, joining her parents; Uncle Paul; and her loving husband, Glen.

Affectionately known as Mom, Grandma, Granny Goose and Margie, she was funny, quirky, and intuitive. Childlike and bold, hers was an active imagination and she could tell stories and talk to anyone, anywhere.

As a child, Marge learned the value of hard work. She and her sister, Betty, sold chickens, babysat, delivered newspapers and picked strawberries every summer. At 18 years old, she began working at Longview Fibre in the bag plant, where she met Dad and then married him in 1963. First they moved to eastern Washington and later to Illinois, then back to Kelso, where Marge worked at The Daily News delivering papers to paper boys and girls, whom she loved and knew by name.

In 1984, she became a city bus driver. It was the perfect job for her. She loved to drive (both in the driver’s seat and the back seat!) and she loved the people who road the bus—many of them she called her kids. This is where she shined: loving kids and helping others. She was always meeting people’s needs in her own way and so naturally.

A devoted mother, she sewed a wardrobe of costumes for her daughters, and often volunteered at their schools. Once she made homemade pizza for the entire third grade. She chaperoned almost every field trip, went to every dance performance, parade, and debate competition, giving them the childhood she never had. Later she became a Kelso School Board member where she fought for the rights of students and teachers.

Some will remember her as the Flower Lady. Her gardens were beautiful and her green thumb still lives on in so many of our yards and gardens. Margie was always sharing starts with her friends, daughters, and granddaughters. She could not pass a garden without deadheading or pulling out a weed.

In 1986, Marge was diagnosed with breast cancer; she endured many subsequent cancers for 36 years. Our family joked she would live forever because she was such a fighter for so long. She left behind two daughters, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

In her memory, her daughters ask all who loved her or who felt loved by her to stop and look a child in the eye and make them feel seen; or to plant a tree, a bush, a flower, or even a seed—and watch it grow. Marge was all about watching things grow. May we always look for her and find her generous spirit alive and immortal in the faces of (mischievous) children and (hot pink) flowers!