September 14, 1936—April 16, 2020
Marjorie Delle Wilson Wise Peebles died at the age of 83 on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Weslaco, Texas, where she has lived for the last ten years. Marge loved God and talked to him every day, was a loving wife and mother of four, and was a long-time resident of Longview. She was born September 14, 1936, to Loyd and Minnie Alice (nee Wehunt) Wilson in Norman, Arkansas. She moved with her family to Castle Rock, Washington in 1942 when she was six. She graduated from Castle Rock High School, Castle Rock, Washington, in 1955. On August 4, 1956, she married the late Fred Wise. They raised twin daughters, Tamara and Sandra, until Fred’s death in 1974. On September 16, 1978, she married James “Jim” Peebles at Daybreak Beagle Club (close to Kalama, Washington) following a beagle field trial. In partnership, they raised Marge’s daughters and Jim’s son Jack and daughter Cheryl.
Outgoing and joyful in life, Marge was dedicated to making a house a home and loved to entertain her family and friends, of which she had many. Indeed, Marge never met a stranger and even maintained long-distance friendships with people she met during her travels. She loved to crochet afghans and make quilts that she gifted to many family and friends over the years. She loved dancing and was usually among the first to hit the dance floor with Jim – and they were often the last to leave, as well. She especially enjoyed outdoor activities. She took pride in her yard and flower gardens, which were the envy of her neighbors. She would fish for most any kind of fish, preferably from the creek bank. As a beagler, she loved handling her own beagle hounds in field trials and she was also a AKC licensed trial judge. Marge was a published author in the beagling publication Hounds and Hunting, for which she also served as the editor for several years.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Alice Wilson Jaspers, her brothers Alfred (Linda), Donald (Linda), and Lonnie (Sharon) Wilson, her stepson Glen Fred Wise, stepdaughter Cheryl Peebles.
Marge is survived by husband James D. Peebles, sister Florene “Rene” Wilson Minter, daughter Sandra Wise Ormsbee (Gary), daughter Tamara Wise Blackwell (Eric), her stepson Jack Peebles (Christina), two granddaughters, two great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no funeral service will be held at this time. A memorial will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.
