 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marjorie Anne Kindell (Downing)

  • 0
Marjorie Anne Kindell (Downing)

March 14, 1942—Jan. 23, 2023

Marjorie passed away January 23, 2023 surrounded by family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on February 18, 2023 at 1p.m. at First Baptist Church in Kelso, WA.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! Bird sings everything from ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ to 'September'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News