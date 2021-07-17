 Skip to main content
Marjorie Ann Walker
Marjorie Ann Walker

Marjorie Ann Walker

August 12, 1942 — February 6, 2021

Marjorie Ann Walker, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left the cares of this world to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 6, 2021. She was welcomed into Heaven while surrounded by her family at her home in Kalama.

Margie was born August 12, 1942, in South Toe, N.C., to Wallace and Lola Carroll, born the fifth of nine children. She met and married her first husband, Marvin Barnwell, in 1959. They had four children in the Carolinas before making their way to Washington in 1968. They settled in Kalama where they raised their family, and eventually welcomed their fifth child. After her first marriage ended, Margie met and married Melvin Walker in 1982. They made their home in Woodland, where she worked at Gerne Chiropractic, and eventually moved to Longview.

Watching the Seattle Mariners play baseball was a favorite pastime, but Margie also enjoyed going for walks, bowling, scrapbooking, playing games with her family, and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren. She loved to laugh, and her laughter was contagious, but her most favorite way to spend her time was surrounded by her family. She is dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Roger, Fermon, Dale, and Phil Carroll; her sister Jill Miller; and her precious great-granddaughter, Gracie Camba.

Margie is survived by her husband, Melvin; five children, Perry Barnwell, Greg (Lynnette) Barnwell, Tim (Michelle) Barnwell, Leasha (Dave) Edminster, and Derick Barnwell; eight grandchildren, Devin (Dean) Scallan, Nicole (Blake) Gunter, Taylor Barnwell, Megan Barnwell, Emily Barnwell, Hannah Barnwell, Isaac Edminster, and Savannah Barnwell; four great-grandchildren, Ryan, Allison, Sophia, and Dane; brother Jerry Carroll; two sisters, Cleo (James) Rose and Lois (Dan) Hutchison; and sister in law, Myrna Carroll.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Mia and Nurse Denise of Community Health and Hospice for all of the tremendous care provided for our mother.

A private Celebration of Life will be held August 1, 2021. Cards can be sent to the family at P.O. Box 517, Kalama, WA 98625.

