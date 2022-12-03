Marjorie A. Scrimshire Raymond

Mar. 6, 1931—Nov. 8, 2022

Marjorie A. Raymond, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on November 8, 2022 at the age of 91.

Marjorie was born on March 16, 1931 to Jesse Coleman Scrimshire and Lillie Doris (Fleming) Scrimshire in Willow, Arkansas and was the first of four daughters. While in High School, her family moved to Longview, WA where she attended Kelso High School and graduated in 1949.

Marjorie met Laurence R. Raymond while working at the local movie theater, where Laurence would drive her and her sister home in his cab. They married on February 24, 1950, just three weeks before her 19th birthday.

It didn’t take long for Marjorie and Larry to start their family. They welcomed son Bruce into the world in 1952 and daughter Donna in 1954. In 1955, Marjorie and Larry moved their family to Seattle. Soon after, Marjorie started her successful 30+ year career at Dunn Lumber Company, from which she eventually retired in 1991.

When not working, Marjorie was a long standing member of Rainbow Court #66, Order of the Amaranth, where she served as Royal Matron. She later had the great honor to serve as Grand Royal Matron in 1975-76. She traveled across the state and made many life long friends.

Upon retirement Marjorie and Larry joined the Avion RV Club and spent many of their retired years traveling across the United States and Canada. Their trips were often weeks long, sometimes months, as they would enjoy the sights and friends they traveled with along the way.

Marjorie also enjoyed needlework and sewing. She did beautiful work, a skill passed down to her from her Mother. When her grandchildren arrived she made baby quilts for each one, which are still cherished by them today.

Marjorie is survived by her son Bruce Raymond, daughter Donna Ridgeway (Bob), grandson Kyle Ridgeway, granddaughters Kelly Raymond-Hicks (Jordan), Kimberly Betts (Clinton), and Jenna Sage (James); 3 great grandchildren, Brynn Lillie Dhanans, Raylan Betts and Hudson Betts.. She is also survived by her 3 younger sisters; Dorothy Grass (Erwin), Hazel Jaynes, and Louise Prather, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband Larry.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to do so may make a contribution in Marjorie’s name to: Shriners Hospitals for Children

https://.lovetotherescue.org