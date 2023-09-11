Dec. 16, 1937—Sept. 2, 2023
KELSO—Marion M. Breedlove (Peggie) age 85 of Kelso, WA passed peacefully in the company of her family on Saturday, September 2, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Breedlove in 2006. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle and Rusty Osborn and Deborah and Bryce Hamilton and by her grandchildren, Joshua Osborn, Brittany Osborn, Jordan Krull, and Lauren Hamilton. She is also survived by her god sons, Christopher and John Hulden; sister-in-law, Sandi Hulden; her stepsister, Sandi Wirth; and her half-sister, Nancy Jean Wirth.
Peggie was a member of The East Hills Alliance church in Kelso, WA where the service will be held on Friday, September 15, at 1:00 PM. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 14 at Dahl McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso, WA. Please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice in lieu of sending flowers.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.