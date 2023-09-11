Dec. 16, 1937—Sept. 2, 2023

KELSO—Marion M. Breedlove (Peggie) age 85 of Kelso, WA passed peacefully in the company of her family on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Breedlove in 2006. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Gayle and Rusty Osborn and Deborah and Bryce Hamilton and by her grandchildren, Joshua Osborn, Brittany Osborn, Jordan Krull, and Lauren Hamilton. She is also survived by her god sons, Christopher and John Hulden; sister-in-law, Sandi Hulden; her stepsister, Sandi Wirth; and her half-sister, Nancy Jean Wirth.

Peggie was a member of The East Hills Alliance church in Kelso, WA where the service will be held on Friday, September 15, at 1:00 PM. Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, September 14 at Dahl McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso, WA. Please feel free to make a donation to the charity of your choice in lieu of sending flowers.