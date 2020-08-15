Marion Gronvall Thuma

January 31, 1921—August 1, 2020
On Saturday, August 1, long-time Longview resident Marion Gronvall Milner Thuma passed away at an adult family care home in Vancouver, Wash. She was 99 and would have been 100 on January 31, 2021.
Mrs. Thuma was born in Minneapolis, Minn. in 1921. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics at the University of Minnesota and taught in the Minneapolis school system. In 1944, she married Thomas Milner, who at the time was a pilot and flight instructor in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. In 1952, she and her husband and their two children, Gretchen and Peter, traveled by car to relocate in Longview, where Mr. Milner had a job with Long-Bell Lumber Co. Their third child, John, was born soon after they arrived in Longview. The family lived in Longview until Mr. Milner’s untimely death in 1960. After his death, she and the children moved to Minneapolis to be closer to family.
While in Minneapolis, she earned her Master’s degree in Library Science at the University of Minnesota, and in 1963 she and her three children moved back to Longview where she started her job as a Librarian at Lower Columbia College (LCC). Soon after returning to Longview, she married Clarence Thuma. She was later named Head Librarian and worked for LCC until her retirement in late 1982.
Mrs. Thuma was a member of the Longview Christian Church and then joined the Longview Community Church. She served these churches faithfully as a teacher, deacon, and choir member.
Mrs. Thuma is remembered not only for her creative talents in many areas that included sewing, knitting, stitchery, and weaving, but for her unwavering commitment to serving others. She had a wide circle of friends in both Longview and Minnesota and throughout her life she strove to maintain these lasting friendships.
Mrs. Thuma is survived by her three children, Gretchen Milner Zience (Seattle, Wash.), Peter Milner (San Francisco, Calif), and John Milner (Portland, Ore.). She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Andrew Milner (Portland, Ore.), Allyson Milner (Portland, Ore.), Alissa Zience Yeganeh (Seattle, Wash.), and Peter Zience (Langlois, Ore.).
At this time, the family plans to have a memorial service at the Longview Community Church in early 2021. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Thuma may be made to Seamen’s Church Institute (she knitted hundreds of scarves given to international mariners through this organization—seamenschurch.org/ways), Longview Community Church (longviewcommunitychurch.org), or The Gideons International (gideons.org).
