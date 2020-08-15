Marion Gronvall Thuma

Mrs. Thuma was born in Minneapolis, Minn. in 1921. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics at the University of Minnesota and taught in the Minneapolis school system. In 1944, she married Thomas Milner, who at the time was a pilot and flight instructor in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II. In 1952, she and her husband and their two children, Gretchen and Peter, traveled by car to relocate in Longview, where Mr. Milner had a job with Long-Bell Lumber Co. Their third child, John, was born soon after they arrived in Longview. The family lived in Longview until Mr. Milner’s untimely death in 1960. After his death, she and the children moved to Minneapolis to be closer to family.