× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilynn H. Early

August 11, 1923 - August 7, 2020

Marilynn H. Early was born in Wheatland, Wyo., to Claude and Helen Hudson on August 11, 1923. During her early years of education she had gone to Northwest Nazarene University where she graduated with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. She also went to a few Graduate Schools such as, University of Washington (Seattle), Seattle Pacific University, Portland State, and University of Portland. Her love for teaching kept her busy for 39 years, she taught in Idaho and Washington. She was also a co-owner of Wedding Bell Floral and Bridal Shop.

Marilynn was very fun loving, spunky, humorous, loved by many, which included past students that she taught. Her pastimes included being a designer and creator of M.E. Bears, Founded "Good Bear's Day" which is celebrated every October and widely adopted throughout the Longview School District.

She is preceded in death by her husband Max Early, stepson Randy Early, and many more family and friends. She is survived by stepson Glen (Sandy) Early, stepson Dale Early, stepdaughter Darcia (Roger) Westlund, grandchildren; Doug Early, Jeff Early, Kim Kahler, Scott Westlund, Chris Westlund, Brian Early, Tony Early, and Chris Helmka. Along with 15 great- grandchildren.

Their will be a viewing on Friday August 14, from 10-5 at Steele Chapel in Longview, Wash. at a later date a celebration of life will be planned. In lieu of flowers, Longview Nazeriene Church, Gideion International, and Hospice if wanted.