 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marilynn D. Beyl
0 entries

Marilynn D. Beyl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Celebration of Life

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, in the Fellowship Hall at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2818 Kessler Blvd., Longview, Wash.

Refreshments will be provided. Marilynn passed away March 1, 2021. Friends and family are invited to share personal and fond memories. Masks and distancing rules apply.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: How to make policing safer?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News