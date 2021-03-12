Marilynn D. Beyl

February 6, 1941—March 1, 2021

Marilynn Duane Beyl passed away at 80 years old on March 1, 2021.

She was born on February 1, 1941, in Lynnwood, Calif. to Gerald and Lorraine Murphy. The family moved from Compton, Calif., to Yacolt, Wash., where she graduated from Battleground High School. She attended Washington State University and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1965.

Marilynn married Archie Beyl on February 16, 1973, in Vancouver, Wash. After living for a short time in Castle Rock, Wash., they settled into a house in Longview in 1974. She taught in the Longview area for most of her entire 32-year career, teaching elementary grades at St. Helens, Olympic and primarily at Robert Gray. She retired from teaching on July 1, 1998.

Marilynn was a very kind, loving, and warm person to everyone she met. She loved spending time with family, watching her granddaughters grow up, and cuddling with her kitties. She maintained and treasured her close friendships with former coworkers after retirement.