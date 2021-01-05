Marilyn JoAnne Hansen

She had a special place in her heart for everyone. Her love for God, her family and her beloved Yorkies was unconditional. Marilyn worked at Longview Fibre for 27 years retiring as Print Type Artist in the Stereo Department. She was very creative and had many hobbies including making beautiful and amazing afghans from just a few skeins of yarn. Marilyn will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she knew. Her love will never be forgotten, but will always be missed.