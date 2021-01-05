December 1, 1938—November 20, 2020
Marilyn JoAnne Hansen (Zumsteg) passed away on November 20, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. She was born December 1, 1938 in Ottorville Mo., to Pete C. Zumsteg and Nancy Mae Zumsteg (Rothgeb).
She had a special place in her heart for everyone. Her love for God, her family and her beloved Yorkies was unconditional. Marilyn worked at Longview Fibre for 27 years retiring as Print Type Artist in the Stereo Department. She was very creative and had many hobbies including making beautiful and amazing afghans from just a few skeins of yarn. Marilyn will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she knew. Her love will never be forgotten, but will always be missed.
Marilyn was proceeded in death by both of her parents, her sister Doris Mccoy and her son, Michael K. Hansen. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Karel G. Hansen, her daughters Kari (Scott) Salkovics and Michelle (Rory) Rulo, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
