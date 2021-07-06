February 21, 1938 — June 29, 2021
Marilyn JoAnn Medlock (Eret), cherished by her family and friends, passed unexpectedly in her Lake Forest Park home on June 29, 2021. She was born in Longview, February 21, 1938, to Frances and Conrad J Eret. An R.A. Long graduate, she was married to Gerald A. Medlock of Kelso for 60 years. The couple moved to Seattle where they raised their three daughters.
JoAnn retired as office manager at Pletronics Inc. to enjoy her family, reading, gardening and traveling.
She is survived by daughters Jana Bendawald, Julie Davis (Mike) and Jodi Medlock; grandson Joshua Bendawald; sister Janice Lee (Eret) (Kent); as well as stepgrandchildren Tim, Lisa, Jenny and five stepgreat- grandchildren.
A private family celebration of life will be held in August where ashes of JoAnn and Jerry will be scattered over the waters of The Strait of Georgia in Birch Bay, Wash.
