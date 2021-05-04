December 1, 1944 — March 12, 2021
Marilyn Jean Comstock (Holmberg) was born December 1, 1944, in San Francisco, Calif. She passed away peacefully at home with family by her side.
She attended LCC and studied nutrition. Her desire was to become a dietitian. She also was an in-home caregiver for the same client for many years. She enjoyed spending time with family, friends and visiting neighbors. Marilyn was loved by all.
She enjoyed growing flowers, doing her artwork and being involved in her church. She also had a heart for animals and often made donations to their charities.
Marilyn is survived by her three daughters Teresa, Rhonda and Tania; five grandchildren Christina, Elicea, Serena, Jordan and Jacer; and nine great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a brother, Alan Holmberg, and a sister, Janice Williams.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her younger sister, Barbara Noriel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. May 21, 2021, at New and Living Way Church at 215 Academy St. in Kelso.
Donations can be made to hospice.
