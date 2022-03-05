 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marie Chambers

Sept. 8, 1929 — Feb. 26, 2022

Marie Chambers passed away peacefully at home in Longview surrounded by family on February 26, 2022.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buford K. (“Buff” BK) Chambers, in 2014.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Longview Memorial Park, followed by a memorial at the home of her daughters Teresa and Marianne Chambers. Please contact a family member or Steele Chapel for more information. Her full obit can be viewed online at longviewmemorialpark.com.

