March 28, 1927 – June 19, 2020
Marie Alene Schnabel was born March 28, 1927 to Charles and Eunice Cruise of Issaquah, Wash. She joined two brothers, Charles Jr and Willard. The family moved to Ellensburg, Wash. where Marie would excel in literature and journalism class. She was a lifelong reader, especially enjoying Agatha Christie Mysteries.
Following graduation Marie would marry and a daughter, Linda was born. She began a 34-year career with the Ellensburg Telephone Company. Becoming Chief Operator was a privilege for her. She had many lifelong “telephone” friends.
She would marry again, this time to Bert Schnabel and soon a son, Curt was born. With her family now complete, Marie would focus on family, work and travel. Favorite trips included, the Oregon coast, California Redwoods, England and the Caribbean. All travels usually included the purchase of a cookbook.
The outdoors was special to Marie. She could usually be found in her flower garden with a beloved dog nearby. Marie was a member of Rebecca Lodge and the Elks. After retirement, Marie and Bert moved to Kelso and then Longview. She is survived by daughter Linda Bagaason and son, Curt Schnabel as well as two granddaughters, Tisa McDaniel and Bridget Carter.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Ullmann Family Homes and Hospice for their care, concern and compassion. Her 93 years were full and eventful.
Per her wishes, she will have private family services at Longview Memorial Park.
