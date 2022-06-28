1931 — 2022

Marianne Mitchell of North Branford, Connecticut, and Longview, Washington, wife of James N. Mitchell, passed away June 4, 2022, at Evergreen Woods in North Branford. She was born in 1931 in Portland, Oregon. Marianne was the daughter of the late Peter and Ann K. Peters of Longview, Washington.

Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by two sons: James N. Mitchell, Jr. of New Fairfield, Connecticut, and Monty R. Mitchell and daughter-in-law Beth Mitchell of Dalton, Massachusetts; two grandchildren: Victoria Marrero and her husband Keith of Sharon, Massachusetts, and Alexandra Mitchell of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; a great grandchild: Kya Pridgen of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; a brother and sister-in-law: Richard and Judith Peters of Longview, Washington; and a niece and nephew in Washington state. In addition to her parents, Marianne was predeceased by her grandson, Eric Mitchell.

Mrs. Mitchell lived in Washington state; Oregon state; London, Canada; California; and Massachusetts before moving to Connecticut in 1980. Over the years she wore many hats as wife, mother, grandmother, secretary, Sunday school teacher, guitar teacher, den mother, Sweet Adeline singer, choir singer and volunteer. Her hobbies and interests included music, hiking, golf, skiing, knitting, reading, crafts, sewing and gardening. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of Madison, Connecticut; and The Stella Historical Society, Longview, Washington.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Lutheran Church of Madison, 9 Britton Lane, Madison, CT 06443; or to the Stella Lutheran Chapel, 124 Sherman Road, Longview, WA 98632.