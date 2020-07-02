Marian Milbradt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marian Ruth Milbradt

March 5, 1939 – June 23, 2020

Marian Ruth Milbradt was born March 5, 1939. She left to be with Jesus on June 23, 2020 at the age of 81.

Marian worked at Longview City Water Dept., and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. After retiring her and her husband enjoyed going to Ariz. in their RV for winter. She enjoyed visiting friends, family. Playing cards, shopping, crocheting.

She has left behind survivors husband Roger Milbradt Sr. of Rainier Ore., daughters Laura (Paul) Hunter of Idaho, Myrna Gardner of TX, sons Robert Smith if Ocean City Wash., Steve Smith of Ore., step daughter Linda (Leonard) Ramsdell of Kelso Wash., a brother Harold Baker of Colo., sister Paulette, 16 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Marian is preceded in death by daughter Deborah Hartt, step son Roger Milbradt Jr., and sisters Jeanette and Faye. Her parents Raymond and Ruby (Provo) Baker. May she Rest in Peace.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

