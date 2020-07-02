Marian Milbradt

Marian Ruth Milbradt
March 5, 1939 – June 23, 2020
Marian Ruth Milbradt was born March 5, 1939. She left to be with Jesus on June 23, 2020 at the age of 81.
Marian worked at Longview City Water Dept., and sold Mary Kay Cosmetics. After retiring her and her husband enjoyed going to Ariz. in their RV for winter. She enjoyed visiting friends, family. Playing cards, shopping, crocheting.
She has left behind survivors husband Roger Milbradt Sr. of Rainier Ore., daughters Laura (Paul) Hunter of Idaho, Myrna Gardner of TX, sons Robert Smith if Ocean City Wash., Steve Smith of Ore., step daughter Linda (Leonard) Ramsdell of Kelso Wash., a brother Harold Baker of Colo., sister Paulette, 16 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Marian is preceded in death by daughter Deborah Hartt, step son Roger Milbradt Jr., and sisters Jeanette and Faye. Her parents Raymond and Ruby (Provo) Baker. May she Rest in Peace.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
