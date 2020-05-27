× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 31, 1934—May 20, 2020

Marian Margaret Little passed away on May 20, 2020, at the Canterbury Inn.

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, on October 31, 1934, to Leona and Frank Neal. Her family moved to Spokane, Washington, where she met Tom Little. They were married on September 7, 1957 in Spokane, Washington. They eventually settled in Longview, Washington, in 1963 where they raised six children. She was a homemaker, a loving mother and grandmother, Marian was known as a helpful and kind individual. She enjoyed walking around Lake Sacajawea, reading, and gardening. She was active at St. Rose Catholic Church. Marian was also very fond of chocolate.

She was preceded in death by her two brothers and a sister. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her spouse, Dr. Tom Little and her six children: Mike (Barbara) Little of Seattle; Ann Little of Longview; Dan (Julie) Little of Seattle; Rich (Lori) Little of Everett; Chuck Little of Seattle; Mary (Brian) Barge of Edmonds; and three grandchildren: Garrett Little of San Francisco; Zach Drier of Longview; and Grace Little of Seattle.