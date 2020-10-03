November 14, 1926—September 16, 2020

Marian Lois Griffith of Longview passed away on September 16, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital. She is now reunited with her dear husband, Bob, after being separated from him since his passing in 2015.

Marian was born in Spokane, Washington on November 14, 1926 as the third child of four children. She graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane and it was there she met her future husband.

She and Bob attended Washington State College after he completed his Navy service in WWII. Marian pledged Tri Delta and studied Child Development at WSC. They married on Halloween in 1948 and soon started to build their family of four children – Marian’s dream. They lived the first 18 years of their married lives on the north side of Spokane where they were one of the founding families of the Northwood Presbyterian Church. She was crowned “Mrs. Spokane” in 1961 and went on to become a finalist in the Mrs. Washington contest.

The family moved to Edmonds, Washington in 1966 when Bob was transferred to Seattle, and the family built their house there, with the help of her father, Bob’s father and brother-in-law. That move marked the first time Marian had lived in another city other than Spokane or her college years in Pullman.