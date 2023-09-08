Sept. 30, 1994—Aug. 10, 2023
LONGVIEW—Mariah Beth Morrison, age 28, passed away in her hometown of Longview, WA on August 10, 2023. She was born on September 30, 1994 in Longview, WA to her loving parents, Frank and Barbie Morrison.
At 6’1, Mariah excelled in playing sports, especially volleyball and basketball. She served as a middle blocker and outside hitter for Three Rivers Christian School, Cowlitz Volleyball League and Mark Morris High School before transitioning to online school in order to pursue her dream of modeling in New York City. Her career in modeling took her to NYC, London, Paris and Milan. She had the opportunity to model for brands such as Levis and Jenny Yoo; as well as the opportunity to walk in fashion week for top designers, Armani and St. Laurent. Following her modeling career, she returned to home to be closer to family where she pursued her love for photography, drawing and being “Auntie Momo” to her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her loved ones as thoughtful, sweet, driven and generous.
Mariah is survived by her parents, Barbie and Frank Morrison; siblings: Hannah, Leah, Ty, Annie, Kaylena, Johnny and Mari, and a beloved aunt to eight nieces and nephews plus her Siberian husky, Xena.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bill and Gloria Roe; grandparents, Ray and Dolores Morrison; step-grandmother, Adela Morrison; and cousins, Fisher Roe and Cienna Morrison.
Please join us in celebrating Mariah’s life on Saturday, September 23 at 3:00 p.m. at Northlake Church, 2614 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632.
