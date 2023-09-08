At 6’1, Mariah excelled in playing sports, especially volleyball and basketball. She served as a middle blocker and outside hitter for Three Rivers Christian School, Cowlitz Volleyball League and Mark Morris High School before transitioning to online school in order to pursue her dream of modeling in New York City. Her career in modeling took her to NYC, London, Paris and Milan. She had the opportunity to model for brands such as Levis and Jenny Yoo; as well as the opportunity to walk in fashion week for top designers, Armani and St. Laurent. Following her modeling career, she returned to home to be closer to family where she pursued her love for photography, drawing and being “Auntie Momo” to her nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by her loved ones as thoughtful, sweet, driven and generous.