Oct. 7, 1944 — Nov. 21, 2021
Though there is grieving, there is never a true separation, never a leaving. It is with great sorrow and deep love, her family shares the passing of Marguerite (Sallie) Anne Parson on November 21, 2021, in Kelso, Washington.
Born on October 7, 1944, in Watertown, Wisconsin, to Dr. Lawrence Alton Dennis and Marguerite Louise Klein, Sallie was a middle child of seven siblings. Sallie spent most of her life in Longview, Washington, and was cherished by her community. She spent 27 years at Lower Columbia College and volunteered in several local organizations.
Sallie is survived by her children: Craig (Christie) Kiggins, Jill (Steve) McPartlane and Steve Kiggins; along with 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Grammie was an adored Grandmother and a steadfast friend. The loss will be profound for those who loved her.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. December 14, 2021, at The Rose Center for the Arts at LCC in Longview, Washington. To join in celebration remotely, please follow this link: http://www.bit.ly/ParsonsMemorial. Full obituary online at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park (longviewmemorialpark.com).
