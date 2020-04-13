January 25, 1923—April 3, 2020
Marguerite Jean Ogden, 97, of Castle Rock passed away on April 3, 2020 at an adult family home in Lexington. She was born on January 25, 1923 in Lexington to James and Jean (Davis) Holbrook. She grew up in Castle Rock and graduated as salutatorian of the Class of 1941. She married Keith Ogden on September 10, 1945.
Marguerite enjoyed an active life. She worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Castle Rock, had her own tax business and worked in real estate. She was a life member of Sunnyside Grange and served as Secretary/Treasurer for the Castle Rock Senior Center for 20 years. She was known for her love of music with her talent on the piano, organ and accordion. She loved to bake and had a special talent for candy making.
Marguerite is survived by her two sons, Jim (Jan) and Joe (Anita), daughter Linda (Jim), grandsons Steve (Heather) and Josh, granddaughters Nancy and Jennie (Kellen), five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Keith, of 57 years.
The family extends enormous gratitude to the owners and staff of Holly Care Homes, Ken, Kristi, Alicia, Nichole, April, Mason, Courtney, Melissa and Jennie for the loving care and compassion they gave to her during her stay with them.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
