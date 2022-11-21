Margie McGee

Feb. 26, 1949—Nov. 4, 2022

Margie peacefully passed away on November 4, 2022, at home in Longview, WA. Her husband (Bob McGee), her two daughters (Tracie and Andrea Barnett), and her granddaughter (Jianna Drew) were at her side.

Margie was born February 26, 1949, and was raised in Longview, WA where she graduated from Mark Morris high school in 1967. After high school, Margie attended Western Washington University in Bellingham, WA where she met her 1st husband (divorced, 1979) and had two daughters. She remarried on November 19, 1982 to Robert McGee where they would celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary this year. With the support and encouragement of her husband, Margie returned to school in her 40’s and earned a bachelor’s degree from Linfield University. She continued her education at Lewis and Clark University where she was accepted into a competitive Master’s in Education program where she was 1 of only 25 applicants. She began her teaching career as a high school English teacher with the Kelso School District and was a deeply caring and passionate teacher until she retired.

Margie was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved nothing more than her daughters and granddaughter. Her ability to make everyone feel welcome and at ease was only one of her tremendous qualities. She had a beautiful smile, a contagious laugh and was known for hilarious (yet unintended) comedic comments. Her family joked she should write a book about all her hilarious adventures and call it “Margieisms.” She was the type of woman that would give you the clothes off her back, not because you needed it, but simply because you thought it was cute. Rest in Paradise, Margie.

In her last days, she spent time with her husband, daughters, and granddaughter. She laughed with her family, was adored on, and inundated with love. To our mom and Best Friend, you will truly be forever missed. We love you!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Roland’s Wine.