June 9, 1934 — Nov. 5, 2021

Our beloved mother, Margie Gilles, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving children and friends at her daughter Gleeann’s house in Longview Washington. She was born to John Mackey and June Morrisey on June 9, 1934, in Kenilworth, Utah.

Margie graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1952 and then married Bill Gilles on July 9, 1952. They went on to have six children. Margie began her lifelong career working for Seattle First National Bank in Kelso and then retired from Bank of America in Vancouver. Margie and Bill ran many family businesses together. Margie was an extraordinary and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never missed a single sporting event, banquet, recital, or any other events for children. She was an avid Blazer fan. She loved going to the beach, snow skiing, and going dancing with all of her dear friends. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Margie is survived by her sons, Gerry and Grant Gilles; daughters Gleeann Kamp, Gaylene Gilles (Jason), and Gelaine Scroggie (D.J); grandchildren Hayley, Aili (Ryan), Dustin, Kiela (Derrick), Greg, Sydney, Karli, Macey, and Dylan; and great-grandchildren Alana, Astrid, Bella, Rylee, Shailia, Kynlee, Fisher and Landon. She also is survived by her brother, Scott; sisters Colleen, Pam and Kathy; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Greg; and husbands Bill Gilles and Stan Boyce.

We will truly miss our devoted loving mother. We know she is dancing in heaven and watching over us.

Her celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday December 18, at the Longview Moose. Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Home Health & Hospice.