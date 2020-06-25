Margaret Pickett

April 5, 1938—March 19, 2020
Margaret passed away in Hood River, Oregon on March 19, 2020. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington on April 5, 1938 to Joseph and Lillian Scott. Margaret married James (Jim) Pickett in Portland, Oregon December 8, 1956. Margaret is preceded in death by Jim who passed away December 8, 2008. Margaret and Jim moved to Rainier, Oregon in 1973, where they raised their family. She is survived by her children, Brian and Kara Pickett of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kevin and Norma Pickett of Carson, Washington, Patrick and Tami of Longview, Washington, Wendy Pickett of Portland, Oregon and her sister Kathy O’donnell of Athens, Pennsylvania. Margaret has 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.