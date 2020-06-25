Margaret Pickett

Margaret passed away in Hood River, Oregon on March 19, 2020. She was born in Wenatchee, Washington on April 5, 1938 to Joseph and Lillian Scott. Margaret married James (Jim) Pickett in Portland, Oregon December 8, 1956. Margaret is preceded in death by Jim who passed away December 8, 2008. Margaret and Jim moved to Rainier, Oregon in 1973, where they raised their family. She is survived by her children, Brian and Kara Pickett of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Kevin and Norma Pickett of Carson, Washington, Patrick and Tami of Longview, Washington, Wendy Pickett of Portland, Oregon and her sister Kathy O’donnell of Athens, Pennsylvania. Margaret has 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. A private memorial will be held at a later date.