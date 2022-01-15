 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret M. Hammer

Feb. 10, 1947 — Nov. 29, 2021

Margaret “Maggie” Hammer died on November 29, 2021, at the PeaceHealth Southwest Trauma Center in Vancouver, Washington. She suffered a tragic in-home accident.

She was born in Spokane, Washington, on February 10, 1947. She graduated from Gonzaga University and began teaching at Rose Valley School in Kelso, Washington. She retired in 2006 to enjoy her home, garden and activities. She began crocheting as a child and loved it. She enjoyed animals, music, gardening, sports —especially cross-country skiing — and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Katie Hammer; two nieces, Christina Hammer and Laura Fischer; two nephews, Michael Hammer and Peter Hammer; her dear sister-in-law, Dianne; three great-nephews, Justin, Alex, and Drew; and one great-niece, Allison.

