Aug. 6, 1937 — Sept. 23, 2022

Margaret Louise Hendrickson, 85, longtime resident of Kalama, Washington, was born to Oscar and Eleanor (Karnofski) Dudonsky on August 6, 1937. She passed with her two sons at her side on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice Care Center in Longview, Washington.

Margaret graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1955 and then attended Lower Columbia College. Aside from a 25-year period of living in Stevenson, Washington, she lived in Cowlitz County her whole life. She was mainly a homemaker, but spent time working as a bookkeeper in the accounting department at the Longview Fibre paper mill and as a business owner. She was proud of the fact she was the first cashier and bookkeeper for Pietro’s Pizza.

She was a 61-year member of the Cowlitz Pomona Grange; the Kalama Amalak Club (past president) and the United Finnish Kavela Brothers and Sisters Lodge. In high school, she was the Washington State Dairy Queen.

Margaret was very proud of her family, especially her two beloved sons and grandchildren. Family was extremely important to her, but she was always thinking of others. She enjoyed antiques, word search puzzles and trips to the beach. She took great pride in her appearance. She will be remembered for her smile and her heart.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Eleanor Dudonsky; a sister, Elizabeth Flatt; and a brother, Don Dudonsky.

She is survived by her son, Mik Hendrickson (Michelle); Jim Hendrickson (Kim); and many grandchildren. She also is survived by a brother, Richard “Dick” Dudonsky, of Castle Rock.

A celebration of life will held Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Steele Chapel on the grounds of Longview Memorial Park. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Margaret’s name to the Hospice Care Center in Longview.