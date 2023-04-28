Mar. 2, 1947—April 12, 2023

LONGVIEW—Margaret was born March 2, 1947 to Bob Winton Ellis and Fern May (Saddler) Ellis.

Margaret is survived by husband Richard Geier. Sons Robert (Michelle) Keyser, Joseph (Karen) Keyser, Sister Elizabeth Evans and Brother Mike Ellis.

Margaret pursued a college degree and graduated in May, 1982 with a degree in Education from University of Portland. When University of Portland found out Margaret hadn’t graduated from HS, she took her GED.

Margaret graduated High School and College the same week. In 1986 Margaret was hired at Hudson Park Elementary, Rainier Oregon and taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. Margaret loved working with children and developed special bond with many of her students.

In 1995 Margaret married Rick Geier and helped raise his two children Katherine and Evan.

Margaret received a liver transplant at OSHU in 2008. Margaret was the first native Oregonian to receive a liver transplant there.

Margaret was a bright intelligent lady who had many interests. She loved to read. Margaret raised prize winning guinea pigs, cooked, gardened and made beautiful quilts which she gave away to family and friends.

Margaret loved her Schnauzers. The were all love and cared for like family.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 6 at 1:00 Steele Chapel. Any Recipients of one of Margaret’s many quilts are invited to bring them to the celebration of Life.