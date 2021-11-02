Margaret Fuesler

July 9, 1927 — Aug. 31, 2021
Dedicated wife and mother, Margaret June Fuesler, 94, passed away August 31 at a local care facility after a long illness. That date fell a year and one month following the death of Dr. Donald A. Fuesler, her beloved husband of 74 years. (They are pictured here on their 70th anniversary in 2016.)
Margaret was born July 9, 1927, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Robin and Marian (White) Ralston and was the youngest of five children. (All four siblings have preceded her in death.) She attended local schools and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945.
Margaret and Don became engaged in 1945 after he was discharged from the U.S. Army, and they were married in 1946, just before he enrolled as an undergraduate at the University of Omaha. Margaret later worked for a radiologist while he was attending medical school at the University of Nebraska.
Following Don’s graduation, the couple moved to Portland, Oregon, where he completed his residency. They then moved to Longview during the early 1950s. Margaret patiently accepted his frequently having to leave the house evenings and weekends when his services were needed.
During spring breaks, the family often went to the island of Oahu, Hawaii. After Don retired, the couple enjoyed going on cruises and traveling overseas.
Daughter Margretchen Fuesler remembers her mother as “an impeccable dresser and a very kind and loving person” who loved hosting parties at home, especially during the Christmas season. A voracious reader, she would read as many as four or five books a week. She also enjoyed needlepoint and playing bridge and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Cowlitz Medical Society, PEO, the Women’s Century Club, the Junior Service League, and the Longview Country Club.
Survivors include daughters Margretchen Fuesler, of Longview, and Juliana Fuesler of Maple Valley, Washington; and son Thomas Fuesler (Susan) of Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania.
Donations in honor of Margaret can be made to Community Home and Health Hospice in Longview or to the Donald and Margaret Fuesler Foundation through the Foundation for Southwest Washington, 610 Esther St., Suite 201, Vancouver, WA 98660. Arrangements are by Cascade Northwest Crematory at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.
A joint memorial celebration of Margaret and Don’s lives will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 6, at the Longview Country Club.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.