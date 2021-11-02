Margaret Fuesler

July 9, 1927 — Aug. 31, 2021

Dedicated wife and mother, Margaret June Fuesler, 94, passed away August 31 at a local care facility after a long illness. That date fell a year and one month following the death of Dr. Donald A. Fuesler, her beloved husband of 74 years. (They are pictured here on their 70th anniversary in 2016.)

Margaret was born July 9, 1927, in Norfolk, Nebraska, to Robin and Marian (White) Ralston and was the youngest of five children. (All four siblings have preceded her in death.) She attended local schools and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1945.

Margaret and Don became engaged in 1945 after he was discharged from the U.S. Army, and they were married in 1946, just before he enrolled as an undergraduate at the University of Omaha. Margaret later worked for a radiologist while he was attending medical school at the University of Nebraska.

Following Don’s graduation, the couple moved to Portland, Oregon, where he completed his residency. They then moved to Longview during the early 1950s. Margaret patiently accepted his frequently having to leave the house evenings and weekends when his services were needed.