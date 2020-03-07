Marcia Cain

March 18 1946—January 26 2020

Macia Ann Cain (Helenberg) passed away on Jan. 26th in Oakdale CA. She was born on March 18th 1946 in Chicago Ill., to Fred and Lillian Helenberg. The family moved to Castle Rock when Marcia was in the 5th grade. In 1964, Marcia graduated from Castle Rock High School. She had 3 siblings, Al Helenberg and Paul Helenberg of Castle Rock, and sister Linda Stout of Central Point OR. She married Bud Riley of Seattle. They later divorced. Marcia later married Thomas Cain and had a stepdaughter, Lillian Babbe of Salem OR and Thomas Cain II of Gilbert AZ. Marcia has 7 grandchildren and two great grandkids.

Macria was a people person that loved to visit with her old classmates. She was the owner of Marcia’s Closet in Castle Rock where she sold many of her own crafts and creations. She loved spending time in her garden and won many blue ribbons at the local fairs.

There will be a gathering and potluck at the Calvary Community Church/Garden Room on March 14th at noon to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers she would like donations made to the Castle Rock Fair.

