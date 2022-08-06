Marcella A. Galush

April 28, 1923 — July 29, 2022
Marcella passed away peacefully at her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was a resident of Longview for more than 70 years and was well known and much loved in the community. Originally from Foley, Minnesota, Marcella and her husband, Martin, moved to Longview and raised a family. Marcella loved children and always encouraged a good education and generosity to others. She was devoted to caring for her family and enjoyed baking and gardening. She was active in the St. Rose Parrish and the school her children attended.
Marcella moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 2019, where she enjoyed walks in the beautiful desert and warmer weather. Marcella will be missed and lovingly remembered by her many treasured friends and three daughters and family including: Patsy and Earl Morris; granddaughter Heidi and her husband, Jason Iozzo; great-grandchildren Jake and Megan; grandson Aaron and his wife, Tatiana Morris, and great-granddaughter Addie. All are in Virginia. And daughter Bonnie Steckler and her husband, Stanley Moses, of Longview. And daughter Joan Gilmour and her husband, John Coughlan, of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Marcella will be privately interred at Longview Memorial Park Mausoleum according to her wishes. Loved ones may pay their respects privately there in the future.
