KELSO—Marcelene passed away on August 15, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1935 in Kelso, WA to Joseph and Elizabeth Cassavant. Marcelene was a homemaker and lived in Rose Valley her entire life. She attended Rose Valley Elementary and was in the first class in the new school. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1953. She worked at H&I Grocery (Rose Valley Store) for 25 years. She was the secretary for the Rose Valley Cemetery District. She volunteered in St. John’s Hospital gift shop for eight years. She was a 4-H and sewing leader, as well as a Cub Scout den mother.