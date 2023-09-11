Jan. 5, 1935—Aug. 15, 2023
KELSO—Marcelene passed away on August 15, 2023. She was born on January 5, 1935 in Kelso, WA to Joseph and Elizabeth Cassavant. Marcelene was a homemaker and lived in Rose Valley her entire life. She attended Rose Valley Elementary and was in the first class in the new school. She graduated from Kelso High School in 1953. She worked at H&I Grocery (Rose Valley Store) for 25 years. She was the secretary for the Rose Valley Cemetery District. She volunteered in St. John’s Hospital gift shop for eight years. She was a 4-H and sewing leader, as well as a Cub Scout den mother.
She is survived by Elmer her husband of nearly 70 years. Three children, Linda (Mike) Pribbanow, Bryon (Jerre) Adams, Marcie (Mark) Hottowe. She was blessed with grandchildren: Michelle Pribbanow Maxin-Wells, Kameron Adams-Olsen, Bryce Adams, Patricia Hottowe Twesme; great-grandchildren: Mark Maxin, Mason Wells, Magnolia and Maislynn Adams-Olsen, Kate and Owen Pfahl, Silia Twesme; great-great grandson, Mark Maxin and two specials nieces, Nikki Morris and Jayna Cassavant. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Clorrayne Dehning; brother, Cyril Cassavant and grandson David Hottowe. She was a wonderful wife and mother who was giving and caring to all around her... she will be greatly missed.
A family graveside service was held at Rose Valley Cemetery.
