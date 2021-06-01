 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maradee (Maude) J. Moss-Thomas
0 entries

Maradee (Maude) J. Moss-Thomas

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Maradee (Maude) J. Moss-Thomas

June 9, 1957 — May 23, 2021

Maradee (Maude) Moss-Thomas, 63, of Longview, Wash., died peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Longview, Wash., she graduated from Kelso High in 1975, and was married to John Thomas of Longview.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas; stepson Mike Thomas; father Richard Moss; and mother Barbara Moss.

She left behind two sisters, JoAnna Archer and Pamela Adams; two stepsons, John Thomas Jr. and Jacob (Jason) Thomas; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, 1939 Mount Brynion Road Kelso, WA.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tai chi 'can mirror health benefits of conventional exercise'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News