Maradee (Maude) J. Moss-Thomas

June 9, 1957 — May 23, 2021

Maradee (Maude) Moss-Thomas, 63, of Longview, Wash., died peacefully at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Longview, Wash., she graduated from Kelso High in 1975, and was married to John Thomas of Longview.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas; stepson Mike Thomas; father Richard Moss; and mother Barbara Moss.

She left behind two sisters, JoAnna Archer and Pamela Adams; two stepsons, John Thomas Jr. and Jacob (Jason) Thomas; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4, at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, 1939 Mount Brynion Road Kelso, WA.