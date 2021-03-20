February 18, 1937 — March 14, 2021

Major James Bergh, United States Air Force (Ret.), died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at age 84. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born in Tacoma, Washington, on February 18, 1937. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to Montana, where he grew up and considered his roots. In Chester, Montana, he first met and fell in love with his beautiful wife, Beverly (in third grade, to be exact). I know some may find this hard to believe, but it’s 100% a fact. They shared a beautiful love story that seems only possible in books — marrying in 1959.

After graduating high school in 1957, Jim enlisted in the Air Force and enrolled in anesthesia school at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington. After graduation, he transferred to active duty in Vietnam, serving his country with honor. Jim retired from the Air Force in 1982 and started a private practice moving to Longview, Washington, in 1983 and had since resided. He practiced anesthesia until the late nineties before he retired.