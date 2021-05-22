Major Brian (Bouch) Paul Boucher

February 23, 1948 — May 19, 2021

Brian was born February 23, 1948, in Keene, NH, to Paul and Thelma Boucher. He passed away May 19, 2021, in Longview, WA, from complications of paraplegia and dementia.

He attended school in Keene, NH, and the University of NH where he got degrees in Education and Physical Education. After college, Brian joined the Air Force where he was an Instructor Pilot during the Vietnam War. Later he flew C130s all over the world. He was the Airfield Manager at Hill AFB in Utah when he retired from the Air Force in 1992. He moved to Kelso to be near the Kalama River, where he loved to fish for salmon.

Brian was an avid archer and held many of the Washington state records in archery. In 2000, he won the National Championship for Men’s Freestyle Limited Bowhunter. He was a member of the Lewis and Clark Bowman Archery Club. He loved to bow hunt for elk and was proud he got an elk every year for 18 consecutive years.

Brian could best be described as a great outdoorsman. He had a contagious passion for hunting, fishing, archery, bird watching, bee keeping, and gardening. Brian also was proud to be a nationally ranked athlete, world traveler, and upstanding citizen. He was known for his sense of humor, outgoing nature, acceptance of others, and generous spirit.