1929—2023
LONGVIEW—Madeline was born in 1929 on Mt. Pleasant in Carrolls, WA. She passed at the age of 93 in Longview, WA . She was preceded in death by her husband Bob Johnson in 2014 and a son Lonnie Johnson in 1988. She is survived by two daughters, Jody Johnson, Lori Chinchen (Rick), many grandchildren and great grandchildren. At her request there will be no viewing or funeral service.
