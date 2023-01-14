Feb. 9, 1926—Jan. 8, 2023
Lynne L Sathe, 96, longtime Longview resident, died January 8, 2023, at the Hospice Home Care Center in Longview. Funeral services will be held at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview Wa, January 21, at 1:00 PM
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 2067 Longview, Wa 98632
