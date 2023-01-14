 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lynne L. Sathe

Feb. 9, 1926—Jan. 8, 2023

Lynne L Sathe, 96, longtime Longview resident, died January 8, 2023, at the Hospice Home Care Center in Longview. Funeral services will be held at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview Wa, January 21, at 1:00 PM

To view the obituary, go to

Longviewmemorialpark.com

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Community Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 2067 Longview, Wa 98632

