Sept. 2, 1935—Aug. 12, 2023
KELSO—Lyle (Wayne) Bevins of Kelso, WA passed away Saturday, August 12 peacefully at his home at the age of 87.
Wayne was born to Merle and Mabel Bevins, September 2, 1935, in Toledo, WA.
Preceding Wayne in death were his parents, Merle and Mabel Bevins; his brother Richard Bevins; first wife, Patty, second wife, Helen; stepchildren Sandy Tenant and James Herron; and one grandchild.
Wayne is survived by his current wife, Mary Lou Bevins of Kelso; his children, Guy Bevins, Debbie Bevins, Steve Bevins, stepchildren, Kathie Parrish, and Tina Mackenroth, and three grandchildren.
Wayne was a lifelong resident of the Longview area. He served in the U.S. Navy and spent several years with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Department. Wayne spent the bulk of his career with the Port of Longview as a longshoreman for Local No. 21 where he retired from. Wayne loved to travel and spend his winters in Hawaii. He was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
As Wayne wished, there will be no formal service.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.