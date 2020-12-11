Lyle Donald Frenter

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary, three sons and daughters-in- law, Kurt and Helen Frenter, Steve and Tanya Bumstead, and Guy and Trecy Bumstead; a daughter, Michelle Clark; his spiritual son Oscar Serrano; grandsons Jon and his wife Ryan Clark, Chris Clark, Josh, Joel, Brooks, and Grey Bumstead; granddaughter Miranda Bumstead, spiritual granddaughters Sarah and Rachel Serrano; two great grandsons, Jack and Aiden Clark, and many nieces and nephews, as well as all the H2H Family children he helped care for over the last 20 years who called him Grandpa.

I want to thank all of you who have prayed for Lyle during this ten year journey of diagnosed dementia. Thank you to our Heart to Heart Family from our church here in Puerto Cortes, especially Oscar Vasquez and his daughters Eliny and Karolina, for their loving care for Lyle through the emergency trips to the hospital and for helping now as he is laid to rest. Thank you to our H2H Clinic Dr. Iliana who cared for Lyle these last years, making numerous house calls when he needed her. I especially thank our son, Oscar Serrano and all our Heart to Heart children for their devotion, love and care for Lyle these last several years of his illness. Lyle asked Jesus into his heart in 5th grade, and rededicated his life to Him in 2008. He was baptized in the Columbia River in 2009. We will all surely see him again when we join him with Jesus someday in glory. All praise to God our Father!! Amen.