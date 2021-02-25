Lula Maxine Huft

February 3, 1941 — February 11, 2021
On February 11, 2021, Lula finally got to go home to the waiting arms of her Heavenly Father, set free from 11 years of Alzheimer’s disease and the onset of COVID-19.
Lula Maxine Garrison was born to Della and Samuel Garrison in Twin Falls, Idaho, on February 3, 1941.
After graduation from Twin Falls High School in 1959, Lula attended cosmetology school, and worked as a cosmetologist for a number of years.
While still in high school, she met Lavern Huft and they were married April 3, 1965. In 1966, they arrived in Kelso when Lavern started his career with the Weyerhaeuser Company.
Lula was an avid bowler, and spent 40+ years bowling in daytime leagues at the Triangle Bowl with her friends and family. This was something that she truly loved. She also was very involved with her children’s sports teams volunteering as “Team Mother.”
After 54 years of marriage, Lavern passed away January 11, 2020. Lula spent her time living at the Canterbury Gardens Memory care facility, in Longview from September 2019 until her passing.
Lula is survived by her children, Jeff Huft, Randy Huft (Carla) and Tina Huft. She was a wonderful grandma to six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of Lula’s and Lavern’s lives will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho, later this summer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.