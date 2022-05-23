Lucy Ann Summers

Sept. 26, 1940 — April 11, 2022
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Lucy A. Summers, 81, passed away at home April 11, 2022. She was born September 26, 1940, in Hoquiam, Washington, to Henry and Ruth Parsons (Presnell) and was one of three children.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert Summers; daughter Selina (Shawn) Nesbit and son Tracy (Michelle) Summers, all of Toledo, Washington; daughter Katie (John) Bonus of Kalama, Washington; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and two nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Donna Rudd, and brother Stanley Parsons.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the Presbyterian Church, 312 Augustus St., Toledo, Washington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center cancer center or to hospice.
