Lucille "Lucy" Pierce

1939—Jan. 3, 2023

Lucy Pierce, 83, of Longview, died January 3, 2023, of ovarian cancer at her home in Longview, WA.

Lucy was born to Agnes and Anton Zitkus near Kaunas, Lithuania, in 1939. With her family, she spent most of her early childhood hiding from German and Russian invading forces. After WWII ended, they spent four years in Displaced Persons camps. She had fond memories of a crate of food that would arrive each month from America, which contained mostly nutritional staples but also a large Hershey chocolate bar that she and her sister would share. She was loyal to the Hershey chocolate brand all of her life. They immigrated to the United States when she was 10 years old.

Once in school in the US, Lucy learned English, and graduated from Holy Rosary, an all-girls high school in Seattle. She attended the University of Washington, then moved to San Diego for three years and worked at a bank and lived at the beach with friends. She finished her undergraduate work at Western Washington University, where she met her future husband, Arthur “Art” Louis Mottet, Jr.

They moved to Santa Monica, CA, where Lucy taught at an alternative high school and Art worked as a physicist. They began purchasing small apartment buildings in Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades, renovating and refinancing them in order to buy more properties. She described this as the most fun period of her life. Having achieved success in the apartment business in California, Lucy and Art sold their buildings and moved to Longview in 1973, when their first daughter, Julia, was three years old. They desired a more tranquil environment in which to raise their growing family and to be near Art’s family in Longview and Lucy’s mom in Seattle. Their daughters, Lisa and Susan, were born in 1975 and 1977. They designed their family home on Columbia Heights with a view of the Columbia River valley and built it themselves with the help of their friends. Lucy and Art divorced in 1980.

Lucy returned to teaching, this time teaching students with learning disabilities at Cascade Middle School for 14 years and Robert Gray Elementary for 10 years. She earned a Masters degree in Education while working full-time. Her teaching didn’t stop at the school door. She shared her knowledge with whomever would listen, from friends and colleagues to the numerous young people she mentored. She shared practical skills like home improvement and personal finance as well as the lessons she had learned throughout her life.

From 1987 to 1998, she was married to Claude Pierce, Jr., an engineer who charmed her with his Southern accent and gentlemanly manners.

Lucy retired in 2003 and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as traveling. Whether in China, Lithuania, Hawaii, New Orleans, or the Mediterranean, she especially loved traveling with her lady friends. Always industrious and with an ambitious project list, she kept busy by maintaining rental properties, two tree farms, and the acreage around her home.

Lucy is survived by her three children, Julia Mottet (Claudio Perissinotto) of Longview, WA, Lisa Mottet (AJ Pearlman) of Washington, D.C. and Susan Mottet (Chris Hower) of Portland, OR; four grandchildren, Lara Perissinotto and Zoë Perissinotto of Longview, WA and Sailor Mottet-Pearlman and River Mottet-Pearlman of Washington, D.C.; a sister, Dela Zitkus, of Seattle, WA; and extended family in Chicago and Lithuania.

At her request, no formal services will be held. She asks that those who loved her celebrate her life in ways that feel meaningful to them.