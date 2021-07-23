June 20, 1932 — June 14, 2021

Lucille Lillian Fitch was born on June 20, 1932, in Milaca, Minn., and died on June 14, 2021, in Seattle, Wash.

Lucille was born Lucille Lillian Palmquist to Victor and Maalfrid Palmquist. She was raised on the family farm near Pease, Minn. The family moved to Kelso, Wash., in 1945 where she graduated from Kelso High School in 1950. She moved to Eugene in 1955 where she worked for Jagger Insurance Company, graduated from Lane Community College and worked for Lane County IED.

Lucille moved to Beaverton, Ore., in 1975 where she worked in the advertising department for Tektronix, Inc. before retiring in 1993 due to ill health. She moved to the Seattle area in 2012 to be close to her daughters. Lucille achieved her lifelong dream by traveling to Norway and Sweden in 2007 and again in 2014.

Lucille married Robert Fitch in 1953 and they divorced in 1974. Survivors include daughters Connie Purdy and Carrie Humphries; four grandchildren: Jannah Ferguson, Julia Seimears, Elizabeth Adhikari, and Jackie Moore; and five great-grandchildren: Jaycob and Gabriel McGowen, London and Jaxson Seimears, and Genevieve Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Maurice and Dennis Palmquist; her son, Brian Fitch; and her grandson, Justin McGowen. She will be buried next to her parents at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens.