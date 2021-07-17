 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Loyed Rea
0 entries

Loyed Rea

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Loyed Rea

Celebration of Life

Loyed was born on March 11, 1936. He passed away on November 6, 2020. Please come celebrate his life at 11 a.m. July 28, 2021, at Alston's Corner Assembly Church, 25272 Alston Road, Rainier, Ore.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News