Loyed Allen Rea

A favorite hobby of his was golf. He was a member of the men’s club at Three Rivers Golf Course for many years. He was a 2-time member of the Hole in One Club!

He loved to travel all over the country to watch Oregon Ducks Football with his wife EJ. Fall was football season, and a bigger you will never find! He was a season ticket holder for nearly 40 years. He especially enjoyed going to bowl games and would always run into a former teammate or friend along the way. He loved going to the stadium early to catch team warm-ups.

After his playing days ended, he stayed involved in athletics by coaching each of his five children in some fashion as well as countless other kids within the community. He also coached his grandkids in numerous sports. He loved to stress fundamentals and hard work to young kids starting out.

Not only did he give to the youth of the community, he was also an active member in the Rainier community. He served as Jaycee-Club President, worked on the development of athletic fields, and raised funds for athletic shoes for children who could not afford them. In appreciation of his commitment to the community he was the 2020 Rainier Days Grand Marshall and was honored for that recognition.