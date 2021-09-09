April 6, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2021
Lowell Harold Castle entered into rest on August 31, 2021. Born April 6, 1930, in Marshal, Minnesota, Lowell was the second of four children born to John and Francis Castle.
Growing up during the Depression and World War II was difficult for the Castle children and they moved from one place to another and finally settled, first, in Spokane and finally in Parkland where Lowell graduated from high school. Lowell entered the work force as a machinist for Fort Lewis Ordnance Supply in the Tacoma area and was very proud that his skill level and speed was better than those who had worked for the company for years. The Korean War interrupted his time there and he was drafted into the Army, serving from May 15, 1951, to April 24, 1953, attaining the rank of Sergeant and working with a machinist unit. While serving, Lowell earned the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
Lowell’s post-Korea days were varied and colorful as Lowell was never one to move away from a story or a conflict. Using benefits he received from the military, Lowell graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a business degree of which he was extremely proud. He mostly enjoyed life as a well driller and a bachelor. But then came Mary, his wife of several years who he adored until her death in 1984. Lowell returned to his bachelor days and ways and spent his free time hunting, fishing, growing his prized tomatoes and enjoying life along the Nisqually River outside of Yelm and at the base of Mount Rainier. Well-drilling became his trade and he eventually opened his own company to serve the south sound area.
More recently, Lowell encountered declining vision and health that lead to him needing more care than he wished to acknowledge. After suffering a major stroke, Lowell moved to Longview where his nephew and niece-in-law, Bill and Marjie, could watch over and take care of him. For this past year, Lowell has enjoyed living at Ullmann Family Home where the staff and residents (including the birds and deer), became a second family to him.
Lowell was preceded in death by his wife (Mary), parents, sister (Doris Schrader), brother (M. W. (Red) Castle) and longtime friend LaVerna Young. Those surviving include Darlene Holtby (Lowell’s sister); multiple nieces and nephews spanning several generations; cousins; special friends Sparkle, Don, Adrian, Denise; and all the residents and staff of the Ullmann Family Home. We are eternally grateful to Denise and the staff for the love and care with each and every day. May hamburger days be the order of the day!
A graveside service with military honors will be held at the Yelm Cemetery at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021. A small reception will follow at the Yelm Senior Center.
A memorial is being planned for people in the Longview area later in the month.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.