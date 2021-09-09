April 6, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2021

Lowell Harold Castle entered into rest on August 31, 2021. Born April 6, 1930, in Marshal, Minnesota, Lowell was the second of four children born to John and Francis Castle.

Growing up during the Depression and World War II was difficult for the Castle children and they moved from one place to another and finally settled, first, in Spokane and finally in Parkland where Lowell graduated from high school. Lowell entered the work force as a machinist for Fort Lewis Ordnance Supply in the Tacoma area and was very proud that his skill level and speed was better than those who had worked for the company for years. The Korean War interrupted his time there and he was drafted into the Army, serving from May 15, 1951, to April 24, 1953, attaining the rank of Sergeant and working with a machinist unit. While serving, Lowell earned the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.