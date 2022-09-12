June 17, 1952—Aug. 23, 2022

Lowell Claude Parr, 70, Kelso, WA, passed away on August 23rd. Born June 1952 in Tacoma to Claude D. Parr and Phyllis M. Parr (King). Lowell graduated from Kelso H.S. in 1970.

He tried his hand at a few business ventures before settling down as the owner and operator of Parr’s Cars. He opened his heart and home to many foster children and volunteered as a leader for Royal Rangers groups around the area. He had a huge heart when it came to helping others.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Parr (Hite), his five children, Andrea (Jacob), Chris (Kirsten), Bryant, Bowen, Mark, and his three grandchildren, Sophia, Eleanore, and Micaiah.

Lowell’s Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Christian Center, 1209 Minor Rd. Kelso, Sat, September 24th at 2 pm.

The family requests donations made in memory of Lowell Parr to Royal Rangers at Vader Assembly of God, P.O. Box 220, Vader, WA 98593.