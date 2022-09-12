June 17, 1952—Aug. 23, 2022
Lowell Claude Parr, 70, Kelso, WA, passed away on August 23rd. Born June 1952 in Tacoma to Claude D. Parr and Phyllis M. Parr (King). Lowell graduated from Kelso H.S. in 1970.
He tried his hand at a few business ventures before settling down as the owner and operator of Parr’s Cars. He opened his heart and home to many foster children and volunteered as a leader for Royal Rangers groups around the area. He had a huge heart when it came to helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy L. Parr (Hite), his five children, Andrea (Jacob), Chris (Kirsten), Bryant, Bowen, Mark, and his three grandchildren, Sophia, Eleanore, and Micaiah.
Lowell’s Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Christian Center, 1209 Minor Rd. Kelso, Sat, September 24th at 2 pm.
The family requests donations made in memory of Lowell Parr to Royal Rangers at Vader Assembly of God, P.O. Box 220, Vader, WA 98593.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.