May 9, 1952—June 20, 2023
LONGVIEW—Lowell “Bobby” passed at home surrounded by family at the age of 70. Judy was the first to be born to George and Anna Lee Roemer, then came the “Roemer Boys.” Bobby, Danny, Kevin, Georgie and Todd, then Vanessa the youngest. Bobby and his siblings were a tight bunch. They loved to celebrate special occasions together, especially the 4th of July which was their mother’s birthday. After graduation from R.A. Long High School Bobby joined the Marines. After his service he came back to Longview and went into the family business, Roemer Electric Steel Foundry. At the time of his passing he was the President. Bobby met the love of his life Cheri and they married February 21, 1978. They were married for 45 years. From this union they had three children whom he loved with all of his heart Lowell Jr., Charity and Brandon. Also part of his life was his niece Nichole, whom he cared for and loved very much. Bobby loved being an uncle to Derek Huffaker and Papa to his granddaughter Freya, his best friend!
Bobby is survived by his wife, Cheri; children, Lowell Roemer, Jr., Charity Albright, Brandon Roemer; his niece, Nichole and Tony Armas. Granddaughter, Freya Albright and nephew, Derek Huffacker. His brother, George and Cathy Roemer; sister-in-law, Lori Roemer. Brother-in-law, Alan and Cindy Curtis. Special cousins, Daryl and Donna McCallum and Dina and Jim Worley. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Lee Roemer; sister, Judy and Bill Newman, and Vanessa Roemer. Brothers, Dano, Kevin and Todd Roemer. Nephew, Jordan Roemer, nieces, Christina Roemer and Mykelle Mathis.
Celebration of life for Bobby will be held September 16, at the Moose Lodge in Longview at 4:00 p.m. Special thank you to Butch Dietz for making a beautiful urn for his last place to rest. There is no words to express our gratitude for this wonderful gift, except thank you and bless you. Also, a tremendous heartfelt thanks to Travis Albright for his compassion and care for Bobby, whom he truly loved and appreciated.
