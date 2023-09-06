LONGVIEW—Lowell “Bobby” passed at home surrounded by family at the age of 70. Judy was the first to be born to George and Anna Lee Roemer, then came the “Roemer Boys.” Bobby, Danny, Kevin, Georgie and Todd, then Vanessa the youngest. Bobby and his siblings were a tight bunch. They loved to celebrate special occasions together, especially the 4th of July which was their mother’s birthday. After graduation from R.A. Long High School Bobby joined the Marines. After his service he came back to Longview and went into the family business, Roemer Electric Steel Foundry. At the time of his passing he was the President. Bobby met the love of his life Cheri and they married February 21, 1978. They were married for 45 years. From this union they had three children whom he loved with all of his heart Lowell Jr., Charity and Brandon. Also part of his life was his niece Nichole, whom he cared for and loved very much. Bobby loved being an uncle to Derek Huffaker and Papa to his granddaughter Freya, his best friend!