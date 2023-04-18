July 26, 1948—April 1, 2023

RAINIER—Lowell Onen Bentley was born on July 26, 1948, in Longview, Wa. to Pearl Josephine (Otterson) Bentley and Onen Livingston Bentley of Rainier, Or. He passed away suddenly at home in Rainier on April 1, 2023.

Lowell was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Colleen Gottwig of Vacouver, Wa.

Lowell grew up in West Rainier where he spent his time fishing, hunting, and trapping.

He attended Rainier Union High School and entered the U.S. Army soon after graduation. After two years of service, Lowell went to work at Longview Fibre Company where he continued working for 37 years. He was a lifetime member of the Rainier Eagles.

Lowell’s love for the outdoors continued into adulthood and he spent many years deer and elk hunting in Eastern Oregon and Montana. His favorite outdoor activity was waterfowling with a succession of his faithful black labs.

Lowell leaves behind his wife of 41 years, Teresa, his other best friend, LucyLu (black lab), his sister, Joanne Bernard (Duane) of Rainier, his godson, Gary Linley of Colorado, several nieces and nephews, and many life-long friends.

A celebration of life will be held May 13 at 1:00 p.m.at the Rainier Eagles.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HOPE of Rainier, PO Box 448, or Rainier Oregon Historical Museum (ROHM), PO Box 762.