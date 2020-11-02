Louise Stratton

The young, 17, usherette at the ticket booth of the Sunset Theatre in Tacoma, Wash., was startled when two youths entered the building without paying. The girl standing behind her told her that’s OK, we get a ride home tonight, that’s Frank and Mike. Little did that young lady, with that gorgeous smile know that she had just met her future husband and to be his wife in a wonderful loving marriage lasting for 69 years ,10 months and 4 days. The short 5 block ride went too quickly for Frank Stratton, so the next night the young lady was walked and talked to her door. She told her escort that her full name was Fanny Louise King and that she preferred to be called Louise, because she was teased in grade school over her given name. She told him that she was going to buy her brother a leather athletic jacket because he was the only one on the school swimming team without one. Her escort was so impressed, for here was someone who put another’s need before her own, a trait she carried to the end of her life. She was the lady that Frank wanted for his wife.